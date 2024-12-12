Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Roblox by 168.4% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 62,521 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after buying an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 12,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 51,626 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Roblox by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. Macquarie upped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 1.50. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $61.01.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,179.80. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 333,334 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $19,103,371.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,409,896.45. The trade was a 72.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,412,379 shares of company stock valued at $71,728,919 in the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

