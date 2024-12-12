Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Up 7.3% – Should You Buy?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $6.87. 8,781,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 6,362,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $673.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quantum Computing by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 65,486 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

