Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Trading Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 229 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 227.50 ($2.88). Approximately 23,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 92,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.85).

Ramsdens Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £71.14 million, a P/E ratio of 929.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Ramsdens alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramsdens

In other Ramsdens news, insider Andrew David Meehan sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.75), for a total transaction of £271,250 ($343,833.19). 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Jewellery Retail, and Purchase of Precious Metals. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and asset backed lending services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.