Raymond James Lowers Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $27.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

COLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE COLD opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $41,567.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at $41,589.68. This represents a 49.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

