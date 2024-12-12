Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Trading Down 9.4% – What’s Next?

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 42,019,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 41,075,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources Trading Down 11.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 45.39, a quick ratio of 34.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.06.

About Reabold Resources

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. It invests in Corallian, Danube, Rathlin, and PEDL183 in the United Kingdom and Europe; and others in the United States, as well as Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

