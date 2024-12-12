Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.51 and last traded at $32.67. Approximately 641,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 327,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.05.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reaves Utility Income Fund
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.