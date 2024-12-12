Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.51 and last traded at $32.67. Approximately 641,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 327,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.05.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,948 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

