Region Group Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:RGN)

Region Group (ASX:RGN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

