Regions Financial’s (RF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.61.

NYSE:RF opened at $25.40 on Monday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

