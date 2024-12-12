Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 123 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 92.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $102.20 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average of $109.97.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

