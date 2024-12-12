Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 393.90 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 403.06 ($5.11). Approximately 6,655,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 10,469,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415.40 ($5.27).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($6.97) to GBX 465 ($5.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
Rentokil Initial Stock Down 3.0 %
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.