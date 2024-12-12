Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 393.90 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 403.06 ($5.11). Approximately 6,655,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 10,469,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415.40 ($5.27).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($6.97) to GBX 465 ($5.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,519.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 385.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 426.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

