Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.20 ($0.26). Approximately 136,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 407,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.10 ($0.27).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.50) target price on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Resolute Mining Price Performance

Resolute Mining Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.84. The company has a market capitalization of £464.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,680.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company’s flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

