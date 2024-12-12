REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.20% from the stock’s current price.

REVG has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get REV Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on REVG

REV Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

REV Group stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 248,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,469. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. REV Group has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 68.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,173,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,568 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the third quarter worth $6,334,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in REV Group by 151.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.