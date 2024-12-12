Reviewing Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Uxin and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 0 0 0 0.00 Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 4 3 0 2.43

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus price target of $226.71, suggesting a potential downside of 3.81%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than Uxin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -20.57% -248.43% 73.24% Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.57% 41.79% 11.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Uxin and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.4% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Uxin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uxin and Broadridge Financial Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $1.63 billion 0.01 -$51.58 million ($20.34) -0.22 Broadridge Financial Solutions $6.51 billion 4.23 $698.10 million $5.78 40.78

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadridge Financial Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Uxin has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Uxin on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. Uxin Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions. It also offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution; data-driven solutions and an end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and omni-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services; solutions for public corporations and mutual funds; data and analytics solutions; SEC filing and capital markets transaction services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; and omni-channel customer communications solutions, as well as operates Broadridge Communications Cloud platform that creates, delivers, and manages communications and customer engagement activities. Its Global Technology and Operations segment provides solutions that automate the front-to-back transaction lifecycle of equity, mutual fund, fixed income, foreign exchange and exchange-traded derivatives, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearing and settlement, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral management, asset servicing, compliance and regulatory reporting, portfolio accounting, and custody-related services. This segment also offers business process outsourcing services; technology solutions, such portfolio management, compliance, fee billing, and operational support solutions; and capital market and wealth and investment management solutions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

