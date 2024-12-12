Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth $70,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 93.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $90,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Helen Golding purchased 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $32,820.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,820.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,390.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,207 shares in the company, valued at $196,390.75. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

