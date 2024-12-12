Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Trading Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 404 ($5.12) and last traded at GBX 399 ($5.06). 24,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 126,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395 ($5.01).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCDO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.25) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £248.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39,900.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 418.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 465.12.

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

