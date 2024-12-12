RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $40.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.14.
Several research firms recently commented on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on RingCentral from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RingCentral
Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1,715.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 782.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 57,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral Price Performance
RNG opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $608.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RingCentral
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.