RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $40.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several research firms recently commented on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on RingCentral from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $2,323,126.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,762,201.28. This represents a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert I. Theis sold 1,457 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $55,060.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,195.10. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,539 shares of company stock worth $3,687,477. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1,715.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 782.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 57,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $608.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

