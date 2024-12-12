ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 89,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 68,826 shares.The stock last traded at $58.36 and had previously closed at $58.59.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 286.5% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.