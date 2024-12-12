Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage on FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG)

Equities researchers at Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price target points to a potential upside of 424.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBLG. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of FibroBiologics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on FibroBiologics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroBiologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

FibroBiologics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of FibroBiologics

Shares of FBLG opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. FibroBiologics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBLG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FibroBiologics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FibroBiologics in the second quarter worth $73,000.

About FibroBiologics

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

