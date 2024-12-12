Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$48.62 and last traded at C$48.81, with a volume of 252626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$66.68.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
