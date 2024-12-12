Roth Capital Upgrades Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) to Strong-Buy

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on POWL. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of POWL opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $76.29 and a 12 month high of $364.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.83.

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.14, for a total value of $2,461,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,658,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,180,853.92. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $14,679,842. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

