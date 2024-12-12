Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

uniQure Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. uniQure has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.89.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $26,079.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,091.45. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 35.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 640,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 61,501 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

