Rule One Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. Bank OZK makes up about 0.7% of Rule One Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.7 %

OZK opened at $47.56 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

