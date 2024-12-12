Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Trading 3.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.75. 183,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,683,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -693.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 550,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,982,018. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $611,408.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,762,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,807,686.77. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,595 shares of company stock worth $4,224,380. Corporate insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.