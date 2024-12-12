Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 7,284 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $89,301.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,924,730 shares in the company, valued at $23,597,189.80. The trade was a 0.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,881 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $47,309.39.
- On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,760 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $105,558.00.
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,400 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,908.00.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,561 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $104,529.81.
- On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,660 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $20,152.40.
- On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,253 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $63,771.42.
- On Thursday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,461 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,728.88.
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,567 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $126,909.67.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MIO stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.20. 86,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,647. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $12.62.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 70,022 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 362,964 shares in the last quarter.
