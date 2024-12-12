Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 7,284 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $89,301.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,924,730 shares in the company, valued at $23,597,189.80. The trade was a 0.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,881 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $47,309.39.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,760 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $105,558.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,400 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,908.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,561 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $104,529.81.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,660 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $20,152.40.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,253 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $63,771.42.

On Thursday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,461 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,728.88.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,567 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $126,909.67.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MIO stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.20. 86,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,647. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $12.62.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 70,022 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 362,964 shares in the last quarter.

