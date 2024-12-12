Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Short Interest Update

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the November 15th total of 104,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Safe & Green Stock Performance

Shares of Safe & Green stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 297,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. Safe & Green has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Safe & Green Company Profile

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. It redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into Safe & Green, which are green building blocks for construction.

