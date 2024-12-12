Saker Aviation Services Announces Changes in Executive Leadership**

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) recentlty revealed changes in its executive leadership. On December 6, 2024, Samuel Goldstein exited the company where he held roles as President, Chief Executive Officer, Treasurer, Secretary, and Director. Goldstein’s departure was amicable and not a result of any disputes with the company or its operations.

To fill the vacated positions, the company has appointed William Wachtel, aged 70, as the new President, Chief Executive Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary. Wachtel has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2005, initially serving as Chairman until 2009, followed by a period as a board member. Since 2011, Wachtel resumed his role as Chairman of the Board. Notably, Wachtel has been associated with Wachtel Missry LLP since its establishment in 1984, where the company availed legal services totaling approximately $3,000 and $93,000 during the fiscal years ending in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Apart from the recent appointments, there are no undisclosed arrangements or family relationships that could influence Wachtel’s new role. The company has stated that except for the disclosed legal services, there are no additional transactions with Wachtel or his close relatives necessitating disclosure under Regulation S-K’s Item 404(a).

The company confirmed the above changes through a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Form 8-K on December 12, 2024. William B. Wachtel, as President and Chief Executive Officer, signed the document on behalf of Saker Aviation Services, Inc.

The transition in leadership marks a notable shift at Saker Aviation Services, signaling a new chapter in the company’s executive management structure.

Please note that the information has been derived from a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Saker Aviation Services, Inc.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc in September 2009.

