Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.11 and last traded at $47.57. Approximately 1,668,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,544,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Samsara from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of -98.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 75,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $4,225,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,357,117.80. This trade represents a 15.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $4,482,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,886 shares in the company, valued at $40,521,597.34. This trade represents a 9.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,565,669 shares of company stock worth $77,896,962 in the last three months. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 104.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Samsara by 69.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

