Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,226 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Blackstone worth $56,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10,827.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in Blackstone by 118.0% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 5,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $174.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.69.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $192.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.09 and a 52-week high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.21%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.