Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 2,014 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $74,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $13,737,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,939,000. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 444,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,187,000 after buying an additional 63,354 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,255,000. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2,018.7% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 51,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 48,953 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $120.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.86. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $91.15 and a 1 year high of $121.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

