Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 75,987 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,987 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $48,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $165.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.67. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.19 and a 12 month high of $165.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

