Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.29 and last traded at C$9.29, with a volume of 39511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.96.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.76. The company has a market cap of C$316.62 million, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company offers communications platforms comprising pure cloud and hybrid unified communications as a service, and on-premises systems; retail and wholesale SIP trunking, as well as fax as a service; Sangoma TeamHub, a unified communications and collaboration platform for business productivity; Sangoma Meet, a multi-party video conferencing platform; and Sangoma CX, a cloud-native contact center suite that enables businesses to manage inbound interactions across multiple channels.

