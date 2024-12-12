Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $273,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 68,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 654,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,429,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.1 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

