Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $39.09 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,493 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.7% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Adobe by 12.9% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Adobe by 32.6% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 156,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $80,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,793 shares of company stock worth $18,069,669 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $549.93 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

