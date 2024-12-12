Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.24). 155,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 185,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257 ($3.28).

Schroder Japan Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 249.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 252.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £296.82 million, a PE ratio of 651.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Schroder Japan Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.81 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from Schroder Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Schroder Japan Trust’s payout ratio is 1,282.05%.

Schroder Japan Trust Company Profile

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

