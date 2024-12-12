Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 36,732.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 245,005 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 122.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,333,000 after buying an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 8.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,887,000 after buying an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Science Applications International Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $113.47 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $156.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.53 and a 200-day moving average of $128.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.