Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.33), with a volume of 116895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).

Science in Sport Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.12. The stock has a market cap of £59.86 million, a P/E ratio of -435.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henry Turcan bought 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £15,840 ($20,206.66). 14.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

