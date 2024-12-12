SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Down 63.1% in November

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the November 15th total of 260,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SciSparc Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:SPRC opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. SciSparc has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $7.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.59% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

