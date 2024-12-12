Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Price

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s previous close.

COLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

COLD stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $41,567.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,589.68. This represents a 49.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,936,000 after buying an additional 123,776 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,255,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 231.7% during the third quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 73,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 51,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

