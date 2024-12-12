Sculati Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,907 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 9,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.9% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GE opened at $168.63 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.