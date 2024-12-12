Sculati Wealth Management LLC Purchases 144 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after buying an additional 213,637 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,891 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,073,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,735,000 after acquiring an additional 73,442 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $213.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.20. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

