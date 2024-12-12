SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Ric Smith Sells 41,170 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 41,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $987,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,744,386.82. This represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $82,293.75.

On Friday, October 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $383,241.24.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $352,908.60.

NYSE S traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,592,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,646. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on S shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

