Serinus Energy (TSE:SEN) Trading 72% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Serinus Energy plc (TSE:SEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 72% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 6,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 12,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.30.
Serinus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 45% working interest in the Sabria concession; and a 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida, Ech Chouech, Sanrhar, and Zinnia concessions located in Tunisia.
