Sfmg LLC Acquires 6,374 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 8.9% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $110,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,759,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

