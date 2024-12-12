Sfmg LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sfmg LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 21,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of T stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

