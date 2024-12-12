Sfmg LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $558.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $540.86 and a 200-day moving average of $517.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $423.27 and a 12 month high of $559.96. The company has a market capitalization of $506.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.