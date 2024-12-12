Sfmg LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 300.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total transaction of $246,480.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,151.79. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total value of $1,079,568.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,020.24. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,498 shares of company stock valued at $40,983,349. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra set a $343.00 price target on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.50.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $354.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.60 and a 200 day moving average of $274.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

