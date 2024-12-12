Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Currys (LON:CURY)

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Currys Trading Up 13.9 %

Shares of CURY stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 90 ($1.15). 20,202,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,046. Currys has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91 ($1.16). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,502.50 and a beta of 1.31.

About Currys

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

