Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Grows By 125.0%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

36Kr Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRKR traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.19. 7,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,606. 36Kr has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

