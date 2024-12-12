Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Grows By 125.0%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
36Kr Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KRKR traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.19. 7,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,606. 36Kr has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.
