Short Interest in AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Declines By 87.1%

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the November 15th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AirTrip Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EOVBF remained flat at C$12.22 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.22. AirTrip has a 1-year low of C$12.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.22.
About AirTrip
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AirTrip
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for AirTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.