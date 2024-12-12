Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Expands By 249.2%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a growth of 249.2% from the November 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AWF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.83. 215,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,485. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.0156 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 107,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

