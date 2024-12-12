Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Expands By 249.2%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a growth of 249.2% from the November 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:AWF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.83. 215,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,485. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.0156 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.